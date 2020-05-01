Neha Kakkar Showcases Her Bubbly Side In These Adorable Photos

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star. Along with being an over-achiever, Neha Kakkar has always been very humble and down to earth. Here are pictures of Neha Kakkar that showcase her bubbly and goofy side. Read ahead to know-

Neha Kakkar’s bubbly and goofy pictures

Neha Kakkar looks as happy as a kid in a candy store, holding a pichkari, on the occasion of Holi. The singer has worn a white colour two-piece ethnic set. She has left her yellow dupatta, with multi-coloured embroidery flow naturally on the right side of her shoulder. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition, and applied nude makeup.

Neha Kakkar is seen enjoying being the judge on the music-reality show, Indian Idol. Neha has worn a dark green saree, with a sleeveless blouse. She has worn silver earrings and a huge silver ring. Neha has left her curly hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has applied nude makeup with a glittery eye-look.

Like most Indians, Neha Kakkar also seems to be extremely happy near a water-body, holding a coconut, standing at a coconut shop. She has worn a navy blue crop top and a red colour high-waist skirt with multi-coloured floral print all over it. Neha has left her curly hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has applied nude makeup.

Neha Kakkar seems to be in a goofy mood on Valentines Day 2020, on the sets of Indian Idol. She is seen wearing a pink colour two-piece ethnic wear. She has also worn long pink earrings. Neha has left her curly hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has applied nude makeup.

