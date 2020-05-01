Neha Kakkar Showcases Her Bubbly Side In These Adorable Photos

Even after achieving great heights in life and her career, Neha Kakkar has always been very humble and down to earth. Here are some of her goofy pictures. Read-

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star. Along with being an over-achiever, Neha Kakkar has always been very humble and down to earth. Here are pictures of Neha Kakkar that showcase her bubbly and goofy side. Read ahead to know-

Neha Kakkar’s bubbly and goofy pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neha Kakkar looks as happy as a kid in a candy store, holding a pichkari, on the occasion of Holi. The singer has worn a white colour two-piece ethnic set. She has left her yellow dupatta, with multi-coloured embroidery flow naturally on the right side of her shoulder. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition, and applied nude makeup.

Neha Kakkar is seen enjoying being the judge on the music-reality show, Indian Idol. Neha has worn a dark green saree, with a sleeveless blouse. She has worn silver earrings and a huge silver ring. Neha has left her curly hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has applied nude makeup with a glittery eye-look.

Like most Indians, Neha Kakkar also seems to be extremely happy near a water-body, holding a coconut, standing at a coconut shop. She has worn a navy blue crop top and a red colour high-waist skirt with multi-coloured floral print all over it. Neha has left her curly hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has applied nude makeup.

Neha Kakkar seems to be in a goofy mood on Valentines Day 2020, on the sets of Indian Idol. She is seen wearing a pink colour two-piece ethnic wear. She has also worn long pink earrings. Neha has left her curly hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has applied nude makeup.

 

 

 

