Neha Kakkar's Debut Curly Hair Is A Major Missing; Fans Would Love Her To Bring It Back

When Neha Kakkar debuted with her maiden album Neha-The Rock Star in 2008, she still had a unique style. She oozed with energy and her outfits only enhanced her looks. She also had a luscious curly hairstyle that was popular with her fans. Over the years, Neha Kakkar has changed her looks and only done better for herself. But Neha Kakkar’s hairstyle is missed by many of her fans.

Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s luscious curly hair that the singing sensation donned for many years during her debut. She might have experimented with her outfits, but the hairstyle remained constant, which was a signature style statement that Neha Kakkar made. The look is majorly missed by many.

Fans miss her curly hair and every time she has a come back with a similar style they swoon over her looks. This one fan shared a 2017 video of Neha Kakkar, however, her original hair was not seen. She aced this look as well effortlessly.

@iAmNehaKakkar

Okay So Finally Worth The Waits & Did See Your #CurlyHair After So LongTime LoveYou My Paradise All The Way☺🙏❤ #NehaKakkar pic.twitter.com/LRLfkOPG0P — Chandan Sahoo (@Chandansahoo378) September 10, 2017

Neha Kakkar used to share selfie videos which was loved by her followers. Her hairstyles in these viral videos were mostly curly hairdos. Her outfits and the vibe matched the looks that she donned. These videos are a great part of Neha Kakkar's popularity.

The following videos will guide you through her hairstyles after her debut time. What we miss out now is the curly hair. Neha Kakkar's hairstyle was major goals for many of her fans. Here are some more of the post debut looks

Fans even fall head over heels for her latest curly hairdo

