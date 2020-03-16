Aditya Narayan's Collaborations With Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar & Palak Muchhal

Aditya Narayan started his career as a TV show host for the popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He sang his first song for a Nepalese film, Mohini in 1992 and later for Rangeela in the same year. He later sang a song with father Udit Narayan in 1995 titled Akele Hum Akele Tum. He further continued to host many shows including Li'l Champs and X-Factor. With all of his stints as an anchor, the singer continued to work on his music as well. Here are a few collaborations of Aditya Narayan with other singers that one must listen to:

Aditya Narayan's collaborations with Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar, and Palak Muchhal to listen to

Humnava Mere - Baarish Mixtape with Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali and Aditya Narayan performed a collaboration of Humnava Mere and Baarish. Originally sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Humnava Mere is a single performed by him, while Baarish is a part of the music tracks of Yaariyan and is originally performed by Mohammed Irfan.

Kaise Mujhe - Tum Ho Mixtape with Palak Muchhal

Palak Mucchal and Aditya Narayan performed a collaboration of Kaise Mujhe and Tum Ho for their MixTape. Kaise Mujhe is a popular song from the film Ghajini. The song was originally sung by Benny Dayal and Shreya Ghoshal. Tum Ho is a popular romantic song from Rockstar and was sung by Mohit Chauhan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Goa Beach music video with Neha Kakkar

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Goa Beach was released in Feb 2020. Aditya Narayan collaborated with Neha Kakkar for the music video of the song which also starred Tony Kakkar and Kat Kristian. The lyrics for it were penned by Tony Kakkar and the music for the piece was composed by him as well.

