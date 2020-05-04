Neha Kakkar’s Mashups On T-Series’ MixTape That You Should Add To Your Playlist

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star.

Apart from singing her own songs, Neha Kakkar is also seen making her fans happy with her beautiful voice by often making an appearance on YouTube’s T-Series channel MixTape. Here are some of the best mashups sung by Neha Kakkar on T-Series’s MixTape. Read ahead to know more.

Neha Kakkar’s mashups on T-Series’s MixTape

Yaar Mod Do/ Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Neha Kakkar and Milind Gaba sang a mashup of the songs Yaar Mod Do and Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The music of the mashup was given by Abhijit Vaghani. Yaar Mod Do is originally sung by Guru Randhawa and Milind Gaba. Tera Yaar Hoon Main is originally sung by Arijit Singh. Neha and Milind have given the best friendship related song by bringing these two songs together.

Dilbar/ Ishare Tere/ Tere Te

Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa sang a mashup of the songs Dilbar, Ishare Tere, and Tere Te. The music of this mashup was given by Abhijit Vaghani. Dilbar is originally sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Ikka. Ishare Tere is sung by Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali. Tere Te is originally sung by Guru Randhawa. Neha and Guru Randhawa’s mashup is the perfect upbeat song to uplift your mood.

Pee Loon/ Ishq Sufiyana

Neha Kakkar and Sreerama Chandra sang a mashup of the songs Pee Loon and Ishq Sufiyana. The music of the mashup was given by Abhijit Vaghani. Pee Loon is originally sung by Mohit Chauhan. Ishq Sufiyana is originally sung by Kamal Khan. Neha and Sreerama have enhanced the beauty of the two songs by bringing them together.

Kabira/ Naina

Neha Kakkar and Mohammed Irfan sang a mashup of the songs Kabira and Naina. The music of the mashup was given by Abhijit Vaghani. Kabira is originally sung by Tochi Raina and Rekha Bhardwaj. Naina is originally sung by Arijit Singh. Neha and Mohammed have given a unique touch to the mashup by bringing the two songs together.

