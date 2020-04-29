Neha Kakkar And Jennifer Winget Slaying The Ripped Jeans Look; See Pics

Neha Kakkar is a very popular Indian singer who has garnered a huge fan-base with her songs and performances. On the other hand, Jennifer Winget is a very famous Indian TV actor who has won over audiences hearts with shows like Bepannah, Dil Mill Gaye, Code M and many more. Both celebrities are very active on social media and often post their pictures to stay connected with their fans. Take a look at both Neha Kakkar and Jennifer Winget slaying in ripped jeans here below.

Neha Kakkar v/s Jennifer Winget, who spotted the torn jeans look better?

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar looks stunning as always in the above photos. In the first picture, she can be seen donning a torn blue jeans with a neon green top. In the second picture, Neha Kakkar dons a slightly less torn jeans with a yellow top. The singer wore white sneakers with both the outfits and left her hair loose.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget looks gracefully beautiful as always in the above photos. In the first picture, Jennifer can be seen wearing torn jeans with a white t-shirt and in the second photo, she is donning a similar torn jeans with a yellow top, just like Neha Kakkar. She paired both the outfits with cool pairs of shades that rounded off the attires perfectly.

