Neha Kakkar, Hardy Sandhu & Other Artists' Video Songs That Were Used In Bollywood Movies

There are some successful and finest singers of the modern generation in Bollywood whose songs are used in Bollywood movies. Neha Kakkar, Hardy Sandhu, and Guru Randhawa are observed as the singing sensation and well-known hit-machine who has rocked the blockbuster tracks. It has been observed that Neha Kakkar, Hardy Sandhu, and Guru Randhawa’s original Punjabi music video songs, were later used in movies. So, here are some of the songs of Neha Kakkar, Hardy Sandhu, and Guru Randhawa that were then a part of movies.

Popular Punjabi songs that were later used in Bollywood movies

Lamborghini

Lamborghini song from the Bollywood movie Jai Mummy Di was sung by Neha Kakkar. It was an original Punjabi song by The Doorbeen. This Punjabi song had lit the party season is the most foot-tapping number. The new version was composed by Meet Bros which was a traditional folk tune, sung by the talented Neha Kakkar & Jassie Gill. The song was penned by Kumaar. The film stared Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak & Poonam Dhillon, and was directed by Navjot Gulati.

Naah Goriye

Naah Goriye is one of the hit songs from the film Bala of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The moves of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Bajwa were stunning which were accompanied by the talented Hardy Sandhu. This hit chartbuster Naah Goriye was adapted from Hardy Sadhu’s Naah but with lots more flavour and spunk. The song has been arranged by B Praak, composed and penned by Jaani, and voiced by Harrdy Sandhu & Swasti Mehul.

Lagdi Lahore Di

Lagdi Lahore Di is one of the most hit songs of Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar from the Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3D. This track Lagdi Lahore Di is penned by Guru Randhawa and produced by Gulshan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The film, Street Dancer 3D stared Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in lead roles and directed by Remo D'Souza. The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Lizelle D’Souza. This song was originally a Punjabi track also sung by Guru Randhawa named, Lahore.

