Neha Kakkar, Taapsee, Other B'town Beauties Flaunting Their Natural Curly Hair

Neha Kakkar, Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut are among very few Bollywood divas who possess divine curly hair that they flaunt on their Instagram pages. The singer and the actor duo never miss an opportunity to show off their curls and often shares pictures on their social media pages. The fans love their look and they inspire millions daily. Take a look at pictures of the trio exhibiting their naturally curly hair on their Instagram.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar looks stunning as always in the above picture. The singer has very beautiful naturally curly hair and she does not miss any opportunity to flaunt them. Neha Kakkar can be seen donning a beautiful traditional outfit. She styled herself in a yellow and white Kurti and paired it with bright yellow Patiala trousers. Neha Kakkar has left her gorgeous curly hair loose and that compliments the entire attire perfectly.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu looks mesmerizing in the above picture. She can be seen flaunting her natural curls in a very alluring photograph. Taapsee is donning a shimmering silver dress and a sky-blue jacket over it. She has paired the attire with round silver earrings and very subtle makeup.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut looks charming as ever in this above photo. The Panga actor can be seen flaunting her naturally curly hair while baking cupcakes in her kitchen. She is wearing a red-white-blue checkered shirt and donning a bright smile on her face.

