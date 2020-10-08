Neha Kakkar's 'Mile Ho Tum' Becomes India's 1st Romantic Song To Cross 1 Billion Views

Bollywood singer Tony Kakkar recently shared a video on Instagram with Neha Kakkar, in which he announced that their recent song, Mile Ho Tum has officially become India’s first love song to cross a billion views on YouTube. Expressing their excitement, Neha Kakkar mentioned that all the credit goes to Tony Kakkar and thanked the singer for giving her the best song of her career. Reacting to Neha’s plaudit, Tony called the achievement ‘unbelievable’.

Neha Kakkar: 'The song was made in Rs 11,000'

More so, Neha Kakkar mentioned that Tony has written the song and has composed it, which has added to its success. Adding to the same, Neha revealed that the song was shot in just Rs 11,000. Speaking about the compliments he received after achieving the milestone, Tony Kakkar mentioned that someone called him and told that they (Neha and Tony) are mostly known for party numbers in Bollywood and now their romantic song has topped the charts. The singer, in his caption, wrote: ‘God chose us to do this’.

However, Mile Ho Tum is not Neha Kakkar’s first song to cross a billion views on Youtube. In 2018, Neha voiced the much-loved song, Aankh Marey that crossed the 1-billion-view mark. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Aankh Marey is considered as one of Neha’s most successful songs in recent times. Voiced by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar, the lyrics of the track are crafted by Shabbir Ahmad. The song is a recreation of the original song, Aankh Maare, sung by Kumar Sanu.

Tony on the work front

Tony Kakkar's last song was Kurta Pajama, which was written, composed and sung by him. Kurta Pajama is a perfect foot-tapping party number, which features Shehnaaz Gill in a new bold avatar, unlike what fans witnessed during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Besides Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill's eye-catching hook steps, what works in favour of the song is Kakkar and Gill's chemistry. The song was released 2 months ago on Youtube and had made its place on the trending charts soon after its release, as the official video had crossed more than 5 lakh views within an hour of its launch.

