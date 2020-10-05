Neha Kakkar Shares Teaser For Her Duet With Darshan Raval, Titled 'Teri Aankhon Mein'

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Neha Kakkar has stayed in touch with her fans on social media. Moreover, she is creating new songs in spite of the current lockdown. She has already released multiple tracks over the course of the pandemic and now she is set to release another song for her fans.

This time, Neha Kakkar will be collaborating with singer and songwriter Darshan Raval, who is known for featuring in the show India's Raw Star. Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval will be singing together in the upcoming song Teri Aankhon Mein. Neha Kakkar also shared a short promo for the song on her official Instagram page.

Neha Kakkar shares promo for Teri Aankhon Mein, a duet with singer Darshan Raval

Above is the teaser for Teri Aankhon Mein that was shared online by Neha Kakkar on her Instagram page. In the caption for the video, Neha Kakkar wrote that there was more to this love story than what met the eye. She then revealed that the full track will be released on October 07, at 11 AM IST. The music video for the song will be available on T-Series' official Youtube channel.

According to the teaser, Teri Aankhon Mein will be a duet by Neha Kakkar and Darhan Raval. The short teaser revealed that the song will be a love story full of ups and downs. The lyrics for Teri Aankhon Mein are written by Kumaar while the music was composed by Manan Bhardwaj. The music video for the song will feature actors Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Diksha Singh, and Rohit Suchanti. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have co-directed the music video for Teri Aankhon Mein.

This is the very first time that Neha Kakkar has sung alongside Darshan Raval. Neha Kakkar last featured alongside Jubin Nautiyal in the song Taaron Ke Shehar. Meanwhile, Darshan Raval last released the song Ek Tarfa Reprise, which was a solo that he sang and composed by himself. Darshan Raval is also going to release a new music album titled Judaiyaan.

[Image source: Neha Kakkar Instagram]

