Adnan Sami reminds Nepal who's the 'big brother' as its bill for map change sparks row

If the border skirmishes with China and Pakistan were not enough, another neighbouring country’s actions did not please India. Nepal’s lower house, House of Representatives of Nepal, passing the constitutional amendment to include Indian territories Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura did not go well, as officials expressed a strong stance. Even netizens expressed their strong and light-hearted take on the incident.

Adnan Sami poked fun at Nepal over the decision of the House of Representatives. The singer-music composer took to Twitter to share a meme of a lion and a cat looking into each other’s eyes, in response to the news of the decision taken by the lower house of Nepal. The Tera Chehra artist asked ‘Dear Nepal’ if they were indeed ‘serious’, reminding of India being associated as Nepal’s ‘big brother’ in global circles.

The fact that Adnan Sami voices his strong views for India against its neighbours, particularly Pakistan, is well-known. The singer is often seen taking on Pakistan, his former country, and its policies and other controversial activities. He also keeps hitting out at the Pakistani trolls, who have been after him since he took up Indian citizenship in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava termed the passing of the Nepalese constitutional amendment as ‘violative.’

Srivastava said, "We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter. "This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical facts or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues,” he added.

After introducing the bill in the House on Tuesday, the bill was passed on Saturday. 258 MPs out of the 275, who were present, voted in favour of the Amendment.

Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali had said, “After the passage of the bill in the 275-member Lower House, the map will be now introduced in the National Assembly. The NA will have to give lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill’s provisions, if any. The three territories claimed by Nepal are include Gunji, Kuti, and Nabi villages - which are a part of Uttarakhand."

Reports claimed that the basis for the introduction of the Indian territories is on the basis of Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents. On May 20, the Minsitry of External Affairs had slammed their ‘unilateral act.’

