Nepal's Lower House Passes Bill To Redraw Map Including Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura

In a major development, Nepal's House of Representatives (Lower House), on Saturday, passed a constitutional amendment to include Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in Nepal's official Map unanimously. Out of 275 MPs in Nepal, 258 were present and all voted Yes for Amendement. The amendment was introduced in Nepal's House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Nepal's Lower House passes map amendment

After the passage of the bill in the 275-member Lower House, the map will be now introduced in the National Assembly. The NA will have to give lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill’s provisions, if any. The three territories claimed by Nepal are include Gunji, Kuti, and Nabi villages - which are a part of Uttarakhand.

The House of Representatives unanimously adopted the Constitution Amendment Bill, paving the way for accommodating the updated political-administrative map in the national emblem. pic.twitter.com/Ndb9xUmT16 — Pradeep Gyawali (@PradeepgyawaliK) June 13, 2020

Nepal incorporates Indian territories in the new map

On Tuesday, Nepal's lower house endorsed a proposal for considering a Constitutional Amendment Bill to validate Nepal's new map - which included several Indian territories. The constitutional amendment shall have to be approved by the 2/3rd majority in both Houses of Nepal's Parliament. It was passed unanimously, as the KP Sharma Oli-led government enjoyed the support of the main opposition party Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal in passing the new map.

The Opposition had tabled a separate Constitution amendment bill in Parliament to address some of the demands of the Madhes-based parties, which was rejected. This move comes a day after firing occurred at Indo-Nepal border in Bihar, killing a labourer. Security forces have clarified the firing was due to a local issue had cropped up recently and that the SSB 51st Bn Commandant has spoken to Nepalese SP Sarlahi along with the Indian SP Sitamarhi.

MEA slams Nepal's new map

On May 18, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli approved Nepal's new map featuring the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura. As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents. Addressing the Parliament on May 19, the Nepal PM claimed that India had made the aforesaid territories "disputed" by stationing its Army there. He vowed to reclaim these territories from India through diplomatic efforts.

Reacting to Nepal incorporating parts of Indian territory in its official map on May 20, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed this "unilateral act". Maintaining that this move was not based on historical facts and evidence, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava observed that this was contrary to the understanding between the two countries to resolve boundary disputes through dialogue. In May 2020, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand as a link road to Kailash Mansarovar - Nepal had raised serious objections to the inauguration of this road.

