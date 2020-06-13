Miss Universe Nepal 2020 Pageant Will Be Held Through An App Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to the lockdown, several companies and organisations are being affected. However, companies and various organisations have now resorted to virtual platforms to get their jobs done. Similarly, the Miss Universe Nepal 2020 organisers are also planning to hold this year’s beauty pageant virtually. Thus the Miss Universe Nepal 2020 competition will be an in-app pageant, according to a news portal.

Miss Universe Nepal 2017 Nagma Shrestha spoke about this and addressed how the pageant will be held. Nagma Shrestha is the founder of the Ma Nepali organisation, her group along with CG Corp Global will be hosting this beauty pageant. MA Nepali has also become the new franchisee for the Miss Universe organisation in Nepal and hence Nagma Shrestha has chosen to use this opportunity well, according to a news portal. During a digital press conference, Nagma Shrestha informed that MA Nepali is all set to organise the first-ever beauty pageant to be held completely on an app.

Nagma also informed that the organisers are doing this to ensure the safety of the participants and the fans as well. The former Miss Universe Nepal pointed out that the organisation is taking all the right measures to ensure all safety measures and also to make this new form of participation a good one. Nagma Shrestha highlighted the fact that several women from all over Nepal will get the opportunity to participate in the Miss Universe Nepal 2020 pageant. This is especially good, as the participants won’t have to worry about their locations or economic conditions, said Nagma Shrestha, according to a news portal. She further informed that the Miss Universe Nepal 2020 app will be available on the Google Play store soon, as it currently is in its development stage. However, Nagma assured that the app will be available to all by mid-July.

Speaking further about how things will go about in the beauty pageant, Nagma Shrestha said that those who are interested can register through the app. She further added that the organisers of the pageant will select the contestants through the app. Further on, the selected or top Contestants will receive online training. In conclusion, Nagma Shrestha said that the Miss Universe Nepal 2020 beauty pageant finale will be live-streamed on the app.

