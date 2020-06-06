CarryMinati’s 'Yalgaar' Sends Fans Into Frenzy As They Hail The Rap Song As ‘angaar’

YouTube sensation CarryMinati has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the infamous, 'Youtube vs Tik Tok' controversy. CarryMinati's video regarding the same was taken down by YouTube which created a huge uproar with the netizens. It was reported that the reason behind this was because Carryminati roasted a popular Tik Toker Amir Siddique. Now, after much support from his fans, CarryMinati has released an explosive rap song titled Yalgaar.

Yalgaar is CarryMinati's hitting back to his haters and trolls

Yalgaar is Carryminati's reply to his trollers and haters along with all those who tried to obstruct him from his path. Carryminati also brings to light his hard work and determination to make it big and how he is ready to give it back to all his distractors. Within no time of Yalgaar's release, Carryminati's fans were sent into a frenzy and showered the rap song with loads of love. One of the Twitter users also termed Yalgaar as, 'angaar' which is the literal meaning of fire. Check out some of the reactions to Yalgaar from Carryminati's fans.

Fans gave huge thumbs up to CarryMinati's rap song Yalgaar

#carryminatiroast



Those who hate you have caused pain in the ears of all of us.But you have given them a befitting reply in a brilliant way.🙅



And you are a good example of a influencers.🔥🔥#YAALGAR pic.twitter.com/BK3vR7fg2a — Shikha Pal (@ShikhaPal_) June 6, 2020

When Carry said 'sapno se bhara Hai pura Samundar'

I felt that😌❤️#YAALGAR pic.twitter.com/JzUPmAKGbf — Being Sarcasticc👅🍑 (@naughty_baccha) June 6, 2020

The track Yalgaar has been composed by Wily Frenzy

Talking about the track, the song is crooned by CarryMinati aka Ajey Nager. He has also penned the bold and hard-hitting lyrics which comes down as the main highlight of the track. The rap song is composed and produced by Wily Frenzy.

The song has all the elements to become a revolutionary anthem amongst the youth. CarryMinati starts the track with his iconic dialogue, 'Toh Kaise Hai Aap Log'. The lyrics of the song show CarryMinati pour his heart and anguish out on the tumultuous times he has been facing lately.

The rap song starts with the words, 'Ek Kahaani Hai Jo Sabko Sunani Hai’ after which Ajey Nagar goes out to lash out at all those who tried to stop him or demotivate him in his journey. CarryMinati also takes a dig at Tik Toker Amir Siddique in the video as one can see his silhouette appearing in one of the frames on the track with Ajey labelling him as a 'victim card'. CarryMinati also accuses some of the people of backstabbing him brutally. Take a look at the fiery song.

