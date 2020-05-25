Interesting Facts About CarryMinati That You Probably Didn't Know

Carry Minati is an Indian YouTuber who is popular for his roast-centric videos. The 20-year-old YouTuber rose to fame after his roast videos became viral. The YouTuber also got caught in a controversy after he made a video on YouTube. #CarryMinatiRoastVideo was also trending on Twitter. As CarryMinati’s video was on the verge of becoming the highest liked non-music video of all time, YouTube India took down the video. Take a look at some of the interesting facts about the Youtuber that you probably didn’t know.

About CarryMinati

The YouTuber’s real name is Ajey Nagar, and he was born on 12 June 1999 at Faridabad in Haryana. Carryminati's age is 20 years.

He lived in a family of four with his parents and an elder brother named Yash Nagar. His brother Yash is a guitarist and music producer.

Carryminati's net worth is around 27 crores (by estimation).

Carry did his schooling from DPS Faridabad. He was never interested in studies and spent most of his childhood playing video games, which he later turned into a career for himself.

He uploaded a video on his channel named Stealthfearzz. After uploading that video, Carry felt he should do something with YouTube only.

Carry went to make videos on Football tutorials. At the age of 15, Ajey started his new gaming channel on YouTube. To be exact, the date was 30th October 2014 when he started the channel Addicted A1.

In this channel, he used to play counter-strike and backed it up with game commentary in the voices of Sunny Deol and Hrithik Roshan.

He made some 150+ videos on Counter-Strike’s gameplay within a few months. The game was not as popular in India, and some of his fans were watching the video only because of his hilarious remarks. Carry turned this to his advantage and merged the channel with a new name called Carry Deol.

Ajey started roasting with the gameplay. He picked up small artists at first. His channel was inspired by the American YouTube channel Leafy Is Here.

Ajey was the first Indian YouTuber who started the roasting content. Later he changed the name of his channel to CarryMinati.

His family supported him when he said he wanted to drop his studies and later completed his studies via an open school.

CarryMinati also helped to raise a huge amount of funds for the Pulwama attack survivors. He tweeted on his official handle that he was able to raise 1,58,000 for the soldiers' family.

