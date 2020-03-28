Like Jacqueline Fernandez In 'Genda Phool', These Actors Nailed Bengali Look On Screen

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen with rapper Badshah in a music video titled Genda Phool. In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in traditional Bengali attire. Dressed in a white and red saree Jacqueline looked stunning. However, Bollywood’s fascination with Bengali culture is not new. Over the years, many Bollywood actors have aced the Bengali look. Here is a look at other Bollywood actors who nailed the Bengali look and character.

Also Read | Fans React To Jacqueline Fernandez' Collaboration With Badshah In 'Genda Phool'

Aishwarya Rai in Devdas

Aishwarya Rai played the character of Paro in Devdas that released in 2002. She played the character of a young girl in a middle-class Bengali family. The protagonist Devdas is played by Shah Rukh Khan. Devdas and Aishwarya Rai’s character Paro is shown to be childhood friends. Aishwarya Rai was praised by audience for her look and acting skills in Devdas.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Gives Her Fans A Reality Check In Her Latest Instagram Post

Madhuri Dixit in Devdas

Madhuri Dixit also played a pivotal role in the movie Devdas. She was seen in the character of Chandramukhi. Her character was inspired by the Hindu mystical figure Meera. Madhuri Dixit looked beautiful as she portrayed the character of a Bengali woman in the movie. Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai’s iconic song Dola Re is still remembered by fans.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez & Badshah Sizzle In Bengali-Punjabi Fusion Song 'Genda Phool'; Watch

Mouni Roy in Gold

Mouni Roy made her debut with Akshay Kumar in Gold. In the movie, she played the character of Akshay Kumar’s wife. The movie is set in the 1940s and Mouni looked elegant as a Bengali lady in the film. She was praised for her acting in the movie.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Gives Her Fans A Reality Check In Her Latest Instagram Post

Priyanka Chopra in Gunday

Priyanka Chopra played the character of Nandita in Gunday. The movie featured a strong star cast of Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. In the song Tune Maari Entriyaan, she was seen in traditional Bengali wedding attire as both Ranveer and Arjun tried to flirt with her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.