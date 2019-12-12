Niall Horan Style File: Times When The Singer Gave His Fans Style Goals

Niall Horan former One Direction singer stole everyone's heart with his Irish accent. Many years back, he caught everyone's attention when his guitar playing skills were very well appreciated by everyone on the X Factor in 2012. Niall Horan later rose to fame as a member of the famous boy band One Direction. Apart from Niall Horan, the band also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. When the fans saw Niall Horan for the first time the singer was quite young but now its been 8 years and Niall Horan's style has evolved in all these years.

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor Shares Secret Of Her Body For 'War', Gives Fans Workout Goals

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt Says He Is More Interested In The Longevity Of His Films

Some of Niall Horan's most stylish looks

philly I’m here and I can’t wait to see you tonight 📸 @_CTierney pic.twitter.com/SSlVgRQtmw — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 11, 2019

Also Read: Disha Patani To Resume KTina After Her Completion Of Radhe Schedules

Also Read: Christmas Gifts: Here Are Some Ideal Gifts For Your Girlfriend This Festive Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.