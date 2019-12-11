The Debate
Mahesh Bhatt Says He Is More Interested In The Longevity Of His Films

Bollywood News

Mahesh Bhatt shared a tweet about his movie Zakhm and added "More interested in the longevity of my films than by their debut grosses." Read to know more

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
mahesh bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt made an appearance at the launch of his daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book I've Never Been (Un)Happier. The book launch caught everyone's attention for Mahesh Bhatt who got very furious, the video went viral all over the internet. Mahesh Bhatt, on his Twitter account, shared a tweet regarding his film Zakham.

Here is the tweet shared by Mahesh Bhatt

Film Zakhm is considered to be one of Mahesh Bhatt's finest directorial efforts and is also said to bear autobiographical shades. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Pooja Bhatt and Sonali Bendre in pivotal roles. The actors' performances in the movie were very well appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. Ajay Devgn won a National Award for the same movie in the Best Actor category. In the movie, Kunal Kemmu was seen as a child artist. Zakhm film won the Nargis Dutt Award in the category of the Best Feature Film on National Integration.

The next tweet was announcing his partnership with Jio Studios. He also announced that he was venturing into the digital space with a web-series that focuses on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top female actor in the '70s.

