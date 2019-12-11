Disha Patani To Resume KTina After Her Completion Of Radhe Schedules

Disha Patani has back to back releases lined up for 2020. The Baaghi 2 actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. The movie is scheduled to release in February 2020. Disha Patani will also be featuring in Salman Khan starrer Radhe which will be releasing on Eid of 2020 as well as Ekta Kapoor's production film KTina. In the movie, Disha will be seen essaying the role of a superstitious small town Punjabi girl who changes her name from Tina to KTina because her astrologer asked her to.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Biography That Fans Should Know

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Says He Was Clueless After School And Did Not Know What To Do

Here is the first look of Disha Patani from KTina

KTINA ka sab ko ‘JAI MATA DI’ ! ( she used to b TINA ab KTINA as K suits her ...her Astro said )but yaaaar who wears so many rings????🤣🤣🤣 @DishPatani As never before 🤣 #favscript #shootbegins pic.twitter.com/bPIfJwIW3w — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 25, 2019

The first schedule of KTina was reportedly shot last month in Chandigarh. Soon after that, Disha Patani kick-started the shooting for Prabhudheva directorial Radhe opposite Salman Khan. Reportedly, Disha is currently shooting for Radhe. The movie will be Disha Patani's second movie opposite Salman Khan. Previously, Disha Patani was seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat, appearance while dancing in the song Slow Motion was loved by all her fans. It is reported that Disha Patani will resume the shoots for KTina in April 2020 after she has wrapped up the shoots for Radhe.

Disha Patani has recently completed the shooting for her film Malang which is directed by Mohit Suri. The movie is reportedly a revenge drama and will also be starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on Valentines Day 2020.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Striped Dress At Event In Bandra | See Pictures

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Sparks Twitter Debate Between Vindu Dara Singh And Asim Riaz's Brother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.