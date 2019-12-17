Niall Horan's Latest Song 'Put A Little Love On Me' Showered With Love

Niall Horan's new album is expected to release in February or March 2020. However, he released two songs, Nice To Meet Ya and Put A Little Love On Me from the upcoming album. The first song he released received 27 million views and Put A Little Love On Me which released one week back has received 3.6 million views on YouTube. Even though Nice To Meet Ya has more views, fans have also shown immense love for Put A Little Love On Me. He also performed Put A Little Love On Me live on Saturday Night Live.

Niall Horan's Put A Little Love On Me response

The singer recently attended The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where he spoke about the song and described that everyone has different sides to a breakup. Furthermore, he added that based on his mood he writes the lyrics of his songs. Apart from this, Jimmy also mentioned about his North American tour on the show. Let us take a look at the response of fans on the beautiful song Put A Little Love On Me.

put a little love on me will always be my favorite Niall Horan song 💜 #1DWins10s pic.twitter.com/BKOfvUVMaB — 𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓵𝓮 | STREAM FINE LINE (@adoreutimothee) December 15, 2019

iTunes US

33. Niall Horan - Put A Little Love On Me +1

43. Niall Horan - Nice To Meet Ya +2 — One Direction Charts (@1DOnChart) December 13, 2019

Put a little love on me sounds amazing! I love it #SNL #NiallOnSNL — On The Loose (@thistownhoran_) December 15, 2019

Listening to @NiallOfficial 's Put a little love on me for the first time 😍 love love love it! #currentlyOnRepeat — Leorna Ntwanano Moya (@FabLeorna) December 16, 2019

Niall sang Put A Little Love On Me even better on snl, really,I love it #1DWins10s pic.twitter.com/Zy6nkeYrmn — victoria🇵🇱 #1DWins10s ❤️ (@victorry17) December 15, 2019

You’ll never see something as beautiful as Niall singing put a little love on me #NiallOnSNL pic.twitter.com/iG3dPrrW1W — 𝒑𝒂𝒖𝒍𝒂 𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒆𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑳&𝑯 | ia bc exams (@harryseingblind) December 15, 2019

