Niall Horan's Latest Song 'Put A Little Love On Me' Showered With Love

Music

Niall Horan's latest song has received a lot of positive comments from fans. 'Put A Little Love On Me' might be your next favourite song. Read more to know

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Niall Horan

Niall Horan's new album is expected to release in February or March 2020. However, he released two songs, Nice To Meet Ya and Put A Little Love On Me from the upcoming albumThe first song he released received 27 million views and Put A Little Love On Me which released one week back has received 3.6 million views on YouTube. Even though Nice To Meet Ya has more views, fans have also shown immense love for Put A Little Love On Me. He also performed Put A Little Love On Me live on Saturday Night Live.

Niall Horan's Put A Little Love On Me response

The singer recently attended The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where he spoke about the song and described that everyone has different sides to a breakup. Furthermore, he added that based on his mood he writes the lyrics of his songs. Apart from this, Jimmy also mentioned about his North American tour on the show. Let us take a look at the response of fans on the beautiful song Put A Little Love On Me.

Published:
