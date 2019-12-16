Niall Horan And Lizzo Have A Cheesy Conversation During Their First Meeting

Former One Direction member, Niall Horan recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the show, he talked about Lizzo, the American singer and rapper who is known for her amazing songs. He said that he was in London doing a radio performance in the studio while Lizzo was coming in the studio as well and someone from the audience said Niall that Lizzo is here and that she would love to meet him. Furthermore, Nice To Meet Ya singer gave her a hug and complimented Lizzo for her incredible voice. Moreover, Too Much To Ask singer said that he blushed after their sweet conversation and explained host Jimmy Fallon about it. Take a look at the video where Niall Horan explains Jimmy about his first conversation with Lizzo.

On the work front

Niall Horan also talked about his upcoming album on the show with Jimmy Fallon. He said that his new album will come out on February or March 2020 and that fans want it to come out now which is not possible after 2020. Although Niall Horan released two songs from his album which is Nice To Meet Ya and Put A Little Love On Me which have already created a buzz in the audience. His first song Nice To Meet Ya crossed over twenty-seven million views on YouTube and his second song, within one week received over 3.5 million views. Apart from this, Lizzo also released her song recently which is called Good As Hell. Take a look at Lizzo's performance and Niall Horan's latest songs.

