Watch: Axar Patel Dances To Tunes Of 'Maan Meri Jaan' With His Fiance Meha Patel

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel is currently on a break from cricket to get married to his fiance Meha Patel. A video of the couple is doing rounds on social media, where they can be seen performing a dance during their sangeet ceremony.

In the video, Axar and Meha can be seen shaking their legs to the popular song 'Maan Meri Jaan' with people cheering for them in the background. They performed the dance number on a stage with a number of background dancers to support them.

Axar's performance for India

Axar has now become a vital part of Team India almost seven years after he played his first match for the country. He has been a regular feature in the team for the past one and a half years and has put on several impactful performances to help India win games in all three formats. Axar was last seen in action during the T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. He was included in the squad for the series against New Zealand as the BCCI has given him a break due to family commitments.

Axar recently entered the record books as he smashed one of the fastest T20I half-centuries by an Indian player. He scored 65 off 31 balls with a strike rate of 209.67 before he was dismissed by Dasun Shanaka in the second T20I vs Sri Lanka. Axar smashed the joint fifth-fastest half-century in T20Is for India. He took just 20 balls to reach the 50-run mark. Only four players have taken fewer deliveries than Axar to score a T20I half-century for India.

Axar has played 8 Tests, 49 ODIs, and 40 T20Is for India since his debut in 2014. The 29-year-old has picked 49 wickets in the longest format, 56 wickets in 50-over cricket, and 37 wickets in T20Is at averages of 14.29, 31.07, and 25.10 respectively. Axar has also scored 249, 381, and 288 runs in the three formats for India.

Image: BCCI/Twitter