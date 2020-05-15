Nick Jonas Releases New Songs By Jonas Brothers Titled ‘X’ And '5 More Minutes'; Watch

The Jonas brothers recently took to social media earlier this week to announce that they will be dropping some new music for their fans. Nick Jonas had even taken to his social media to announce that they will be releasing their new singles titled X and 5 More Minutes. The Jonas brothers have now officially released the songs and fans have started drolling over it.

The Jonas Brothers release X and 5 More Minutes

Nick Jonas recently took to social media to announce to his fans that they have now officially released their new song, X. After teasing his fans, a couple of days ago, the singer announced that they can now tune into his music on the internet. Nick Jonas shared a series of pictures that featured both the posters of X and 5 More Minutes.

Check out Nick Jonas’ post here:

The latest song by the Jonas Brothers- Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas is a catchy melody paired with Latin rumba tunes. The new song is still true to the style followed by the Jonas Brothers over the years. The Jonas Brothers and Karol G will also be performing the song on The Voice’s finale on May 19, 2020.

X marks the second time that the Jonas Brothers have released a song with a Latin act in it. The previous one being the 2019 hit song, Runaway.

Nick Jonas had also shared a post saying that they have also released another single, 5 More Minutes. The song is a romantic ballad that is about a lover asking another lover to give them “5 More Minutes”. The song is a slow number with an acoustic feel to it paired with occasional snaps. The Jonas Brothers have gotten their fans to put on their dancing shoes back again with their new music.

Take a look at new music singles released by Jonas Brothers, 'X' and '5 More Minutes':

