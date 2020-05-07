Nick Jonas' 'Chaos Walking' To Release In 2021: Details His Fans Should Know

Nick Jonas fans are excited for his next big-screen project that is Chaos Walking. The film is done with the production and the post-production process and waiting for release in 2021. Reports suggest that Nick Jonas will be essaying the role of a soldier in the film. Read on to know about the sci-fi thriller that is yet to release.

Cast Members

Nick Jonas had joined as Davy Prentiss Jr. in the vast cast members of Chaos Walking. Daisy Ridley as Viola Eade and Tom Holland as Todd Hewitt will also be seen in leading roles. The supporting cast includes Mads Mikkelsen essaying Mayor Prentiss and Cynthia Erivo portraying the role of Hildy. The rest of the cast includes Ray McKinnon, Kurt Sutter and David Oyelowo

Behind the screen

The film is helmed by Doug Liman. Chaos Walking is bankrolled by Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff, Doug Davison as per reports. The film is based on the hit novel by Patrick Ness The Knife of Never Letting Go published back in 2008. The screenplay is curated by several people namely, Charlie Kaufman, Patrick Ness, Lindsey Beer, Gary Spinelli, John Lee Hancock.

First look and trailers

The dystopian film has a nerve-wracking storyline. However, the trailer has not been released yet. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the release of the trailer as well. However, there are several fan-made concept trailers, to get you a gist of the dark story.

Setting

Chaos Walking is a story about a virus ‘The Noise’ that has been invading the mind of young men and woman. Half the population has been wiped out after it struck the planet. Todd Hewitt essayed by Tom Holland discovers that Viola Eade essayed by Daisy Ridley is the solution to the virus. Nick Jonas is the rival of Tom Holland in the film over past feuds and fights.

Release Date

The sci-fi thriller film will release on January 22, 2021. The film was supposed to release in March 2019, but the film had to do major reshoots after poor quality videos were found during the post-production process. The film will hit the big screen early next year.

