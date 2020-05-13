Know What Nick Jonas, John Legend And Other ‘The Voices’ Judges Are Up To During Lockdown

With The Voice being filmed at home and the judges reacting to the performances from home, the show is still on! However, apart from appearing on The Voice show, the judges Nick Jonas, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton are happily quarantining on the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While Nick Jonas is busy making TikToks and making throwbacks, John Legend is busy with his wife and kids. On the other hand, Blake Shelton is engaging his followers for in-home concerts and Kelly Clarkson is busy hosting virtual baby showers. Here is everything your favourite judges are doing at the moment.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Has Cute Mother's Day Wish For Mom & Madhu Chopra; Watch Duo's Goofy Dance

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra are enjoying quarantine in their own personal way. They reportedly had a fire and ice-themed date at home. Furthermore, the two are quarantining with their furry friends, the pictures of which is constantly shared by Priyanka on her account. Nick Jonas reportedly had a Zoom party for his fans while in quarantine.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson recently posted a picture remembering late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant. Kelly has been posting about her projects and postponements on her IG as well. She had recently said that her Las Vegas residency, Invincible will be postponed until 2021 in an Instagram post.

Also Read | From Nick Jonas' New Passion To Sonu Sood's Amazing Contribution, Today's Top Stories

John Legend

John Legend released a new music video Bigger Love which was made with the help of fans from around the world. He has also been making inspiring music to keep the spirit of the people alive while in quarantine. Apart from that John Legend has been spending all the possible time with his kids and family members.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Shows Fans His "crazy" Passion For Latte Art; PeeCee Makes A Special Appearance

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton organised a home concert watching session for his fans with the hashtag #withme. He also released some country songs with Gwen Stefani. He has also been cheering #teamblake while The Voice remaining episodes are shot at home.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Spend Some Quality Time Amid Lockdown; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.