Nick Jonas Reveals The One Thing That He Can Never Live Without

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are among the most popular couples in Hollywood. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in Jodhpur in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The festivities went on for more than a week and was attended by many A-listers from across the globe. Since then the two have been giving fans major Couple Goals always.

Nick Jonas cannot live without this one thing

In a recent interview with a leading fashion magazine, Nick Jonas said that his wedding ring is the one thing that he cannot do without. He called his wedding ring as the “token of forever”. He also revealed that the ring was a gift from his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

In the list where he named 10 different things that Nick Jonas cannot do without, he said that if he ever lost or misplaced his wedding ring then it would be a “pretty devastating” situation. He also said that he calls his marriage as the “greatest achievement” of his life. He also said that he considers himself lucky to have the love of his life by his side.

Nick Jonas also said that a wedding ring stands for the same. He also revealed that he majorly tries not to rely on materialistic things for his survival. But the wedding ring that he was given by Priyanka Chopra is the one thing closest to his heart and never intends to lose it.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular and loved couples in the world today, with a massive fan following. The two recently even celebrated their first wedding anniversary together. Even a year after their marriage, the two lovebirds never cease to amaze their fans with their chemistry and love for each other.

