Nicki Minaj Hit Songs That She Featured In And Outshone Everyone

Nicki Minaj is an American rapper, singer, actor, and model. Minaj released her first album in 2007 which instantly shot her to fame and earned her massive public recognition. Apart from gaining recognition for her own songs, the rapper was even credited for featuring in video songs of her co-stars. Here are the top songs that she featured in, outshone effortlessly and got credits for,

5 times Nicki Minaj featured in these songs and outshone in

Hot Girl Summer

Hot Girl Summer was an original song of Megan Thee Stallion which specially featured Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. Although the song was totally owned by Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj’s entry at the end of the music video made her stand out.

Krippy Kush

Krippy Kush featured several artists Farruko, Bad Bunny out of which Nicki Minaj stood out in the music video. The song released in 2017 and still remains one of the best music videos of Nicki Minaj.

Swalla

One of the best party songs of 2017, Swalla was a superhit, to top the jukebox. This peppy song proved that the singer stands out of all the artists. The song was written by Derulo, Minaj, Dolla $ign, Ricky Reed, LunchMoney Lewis, Robert Diggs, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Russell Jones.

Side to Side

Ariana Grande’s popular side to side had a rap part which was rapped by Nicki Minaj. The singer even featured in the music video, released in 2016. Although the song had all the credits under to Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj definitely stood out again.

Hey Mama

David Guetta’s original song Hey Mama had a female voice, that stood out of the entire song and made it so popular. From the lyrics to the music, the makers ensured that the song hit the right notes. Moreover, the music video even featured Nicki Minaj and fans loved her appearance in the song.

