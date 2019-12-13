Nicki Minaj Honours Juice WRLD In Her Billboard Award Speech

Nicki Minaj was recently honoured with the Game-Changer Award at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on Thursday. In her winning speech, she talked about Lucid Dreams rapper Juice WRLD. Here is what the Chun-Li artist had to say in her acceptance speech.

Read Also| Nicki Minaj Reveals Her Interesting 'desi' Connection You Didn't Know About

Nicki Minaj honours Juice WRLD in her Billboard awards speech.

In her speech, Nicki Minaj thanked everyone for the award, after which she expressed that she had recently worked with Juice WRLD in the tour that they did together. Nicki spoke about how she had a great conversation with him while they were walking toward the stage for a show. She said that Juice WRLD told her to stay calm and to pray, as he also does the same. Nicky then added that she is was shocked to hear this from him and that it actually did work for her and made her feel calm. She also claimed that she had nothing to worry about, yet she felt better.

Read Also| 'Bharat' Actor Nora Fatehi Channels Her Inner Nicki Minaj In Flaming Pink Ensemble

Nicky Minaj also expressed that Juice WRLD had a kindred spirit and she wished that she could have been there to help him as he did to her. Minaj also added that Juice WRLD was passionate and had spoken to her in detail about her love life. She also said that Juice would record songs very quickly too. Nicky also spoke about how the star died from a seizure at Chicago's Midway airport. She also spoke about how WRLD was honest and pure about what he felt and was direct about it. She also said that she sometimes felt inspired by the way he lived.

Read Also| Juice WRLD Death: Was Drug Overdose The Reason Behind The Singer's Demise?

Nicki also spoke about how though the event was for women in the music industry, it was important to speak about him as an important member of their culture died. She wanted to honour him that night and send her condolences to him, his family, his girlfriend, his friends, and everybody else.

Read Also| Singer Juice Wrld Passes Away At 21; Fans, Celebrities Mourn The Loss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.