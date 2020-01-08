Nicki Minaj's Madame Tussauds Statue Receives Backlash, Fans Want Creators To 'try Again'

Nicki Minaj’s wax statue was recently unveiled at Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin, Germany. This wax statue was not well received by her fans. The Anaconda singer’s fans took to Twitter and expressed the disappointment regarding the brand new wax figure. Read on to know more details about this story.

Nicki Minaj’s wax figure receives backlash

Nicki Minaj is known to have paved the way for female rappers in the mainstream music industry. The Anaconda singer has delivered several hits in her musical career. So to honour her legacy and contribution to the music industry, Madam Tussauds Berlin recently unveiled a wax figure of Nicki Minaj.

Madame Tussauds is known for its world-famous wax statues of celebrities and public figures. The resemblance of these statues is uncanny and people from all around the world enjoy a glimpse of these figurines.

But Nicki Minaj’s Madame Tussauds wax statue did not seem to resemble the rapper. Nicki Minaj’s fans were quick to point that the wax statue did not resemble her and started demanding the statue to be made again. Her fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment.

Nicki Minaj’s Madame Tussauds wax statue is replicated from an iconic pose of Minaj from her song Anaconda. Check out here how Nicki Minaj’s fans reacted to her Madame Tussauds wax statue.

y’all look at this wax figure 💀@NICKIMINAJ i’m so sorry pic.twitter.com/s2Tk3M1rsF — ari (@lordarquaad) January 8, 2020

Peace and blessing family... This is. Wax figure supposely Nicki Minaj... Thats not her!!!!!!! She looks more like Vanessa Williams in the damn face.... I dont like this family... 😡😠😠😠 pic.twitter.com/VHHJ7SW944 — Ms Spiritual Bunny (@sn_snowbunny1) January 8, 2020

That wax figure look like it get on social media and say “people always mistake me for Nicki Minaj”... but they don’t. No one ever says that. 1 chop. pic.twitter.com/jtrTR1kaX6 — TJ (@KngMclvn) January 8, 2020

That wax figure of Nicki Minaj got her looking like the cleaning lady off of family guy. Try again on that one — teedaemx🏁 (@RedHuxtable) January 7, 2020

