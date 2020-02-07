Did Nicki Minaj Take A Dig At Ex-boyfriend Meek Mill In Her New Song 'Yikes'?

Nicki Minaj finally released her latest song, Yikes, today on February 7, 2020. This is her first song after the recent announcement of her retirement. Upon the song's release, fans quickly realised that Nicki Minaj seemingly threw some shade at her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill.

Nicki Minaj throws shade at Meek Mill in her newest song, Yikes

Also Read | Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj gets 25 yrs to life in child rape case: All about him

Nicki Minaj's latest controversial song, Yikes, seems to have a line that throws shade at her ex, Meek Mill. Previously, on February 5, 2020, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill had a heated feud on social media, where Nicki said that Meek had 'twitter fingers', and implied that he only picked a fight with her to get more likes. Nicki Minaj's new song, Yikes, has a line that says, "Yikes, you a clown, you do it for the likes," and fans immediately noticed that Nicki might be throwing shade at Meek Mill, as the line was rather similar to what she had said during their social media feud.

Also Read | Nicki Minaj and other female singers who have never won a Grammy

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill started after the two met at a store back in January. A video of the confrontation also went viral online. In the video of their run-in, Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, had a heated and aggressive argument with Meek Mill, which later led up to Nicki and Meek's online social media feud.

Most of Nicki Minaj's fans seem to enjoy her new song, with many praising its lyrics and amazing beats. However, the song was not without controversies. A few days ago on February 3, 2020, Nicki had shared a promo for Yikes, where she included a line that referred to civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Also Read | Nicki Minaj's brother sentenced to 25 years to life

The line quickly drew the ire of several fans, who admonished the singer for the insensitive and unnecessary line. However, Nicki seemed to be oblivious to the outrage. Later, she shared a post on Instagram where she said that she had no clue anyone was mad and that she did not care.

Also Read | Beyonce and Nicki Minaj's video from 'Feeling Myself' will give fans major throwback feels

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.