Nicki Minaj And Other Female Singers Who Have Never Won A Grammy

The Grammy awards have been known to recognise the most talented musicians of the year. Since 1959, it is assumed that legendary hitmakers have taken home the Grammy. But there are quite a few iconic artists who have never been awarded a Grammy.

Legendary singers who haven't won a single Grammy yet

Katy Perry

Katy Perry was one of the most popular singers in 2000s. Despite gaining a lot of popularity and stardom she hasn’t won a single Grammy yet.

She has been nominated for over 13 times in the last 10 years but the American Idol judge is yet to win one. She lost to singer Adele in 2009, 2012, and 2013.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is a popular rapper in Hollywood. Every music album or video that she releases, becomes a super hit. However, from 2010 to 2015, Nicki Minaj was nominated for 10 Grammys. The rapper lost to the best new artist Bon Iver in 2011 and to Kendrick Lamar in all three of her nominated categories in 2015.

Sia

Popular singer and songwriter Sia has given a number of hit singles and her music videos become more famous than the song. But the singer and songwriter is yet to win a Grammy.

Sia had around 9 nominations since 2012 but has not yet one a single Grammy yet. She lost her 2017 nomination for best song written for visual media to Lin- Manuel Miranda.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross, the legendary singer has won a lifetime achievement award but has not yet won any Grammys. She has been nominated for over 12 times till now but has not yet won an award. Her first nomination was for the song Baby Love and she was nominated nearly every year from 1970 to 1982 without a win.

Bjork

Bjork is an Icelandic singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer. She is also a DJ and is quite popular among the masses. The singer has been nominated for the Grammys for over 15 times since 1993 but has never brought home a Grammy. In 2018, she was nominated for best alternative music album but lost it too.

