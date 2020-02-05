Beyonce And Nicki Minaj's Video From 'Feeling Myself' Will Give Fans Major Throwback Feels

Titled ‘Queen Bey’ by her fans, Beyonce is one of the most dominant forces of the western pop music industry, who has managed to set the bars high for the singers to come with her phenomenal contribution to the music industry. Famous for her unmatched talent and unconventional stage presence, Beyonce often collaborates with fellow artists from the industry like Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar. Recently, a BTS video from Nicki Minaj and Beyonce's song, Feeling Myself stormed the internet, which is sending fans into a frenzy.

BTS video from Beyonce and Nicki Minaj's Feeling Myself

With billions of people using social media every day, several things go viral on the internet for good reasons. From heartwarming stories of people helping each other to several funny memes, fans enjoy a wide range of content on the internet. Currently, a clip from Beyonce and Nicki Minaj's song Feeling Myself has been doing rounds over the internet.

As seen in the viral video, the celebrity duo can be seen enjoying their time on the sets, as they indulge in some fun dress-up sessions, as they groove to the famous chartbuster. While Nicki Minaj is seen sporting a gold crown, Beyonce successfully pulls off her flowery tiara look. As the video nears its end, Nicki Minaj can be seen performing her 'okurrr' catchphrase. Take a look at the video:

Beyonce and Destiny's Child

Beyonce's career in the music industry began as a part of the famous group, Destiny's Child. Destiny’s Child was a four-person singing group, consisting of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. Together, the group has delivered several successful songs like No No No and Bills Bills Bills. Bills Bills Bills established Beyonce as the voice of Destiny's Child.

