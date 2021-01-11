Nicki Minaj Shares A Picture With Blac Chyna Post Her $450k Lawsuit Settlement; See

Starships singer Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to share a stunning picture of her and Blac Chyna which is truly unmissable. Nicki’s post came a day after she settled her $450k Lawsuit with Tracy Chapman. Along with the picture, the actor-singer went on to pen a sweet caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have been going gaga over it and have also flooded the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nicki Minaj shared a post where she and Blac Chyna can be seen striking a pose as they are chilling in a car. In the picture, Nicki can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat and taking a selfie, while Blac can be seen posing for the camera as she sits in the passenger’s seat.

Nicki can be seen donning an orange knitted sweater and completed the look with a printed bandana along with her blingy Barbie necklace. Blac, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a white long-sleeves dress and opted for a simple hairdo and makeup.

Along with the picture, Nicki also went on to pen a sweet caption. She wrote, “Brought out the pink ðŸ‘ tuhday ðŸŽ€@blacchyna”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the rapper shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the picture looks. The post went on to receive likes and many comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to praise the duo for their beauty, while some were happy to see the duo together after a long time.

One of the users wrote, “Good pic ladies”. While the other one wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous and I peep that Barbie chain”. Some of the users also commented with many fire, love-struck and heart emojis. Check out a few comments below.

About Nicki Minaj’s lawsuit

According to The New York Times, Nicki Minaj’s offer of judgment was accepted by singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman, who claimed in a lawsuit two years ago that Minaj took her work without permission. As reported, the song by Minaj, Sorry, a collaboration with Nas, was plagiarised from Baby Can I Hold You, a song released in 1998 by Chapman. Chapman has accepted Minaj's offer and will receive $450,000, according to documents filed on Thursday in California's federal Central District Court.

