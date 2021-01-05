Nicki Minaj Faces 100-page Long Complaint And $240M Lawsuit Filed By Brinx Billions

Recently, Nicki Minaj had to face a serious allegation of stealing the work of Brinx Billions and was also charged with a lawsuit by him. As Brinx Billions claimed to be the sole author of the song stolen by Nicki Minaj, he took to the New York Federal court to file a lawsuit against her. Read more to know what exactly was written in the lawsuit that was filed against Nicki Minaj.

According to reports by Digital Music News, Jawara Headley, popularly known as Brinx Billions, submitted a 100-page long complaint to the New York Federal Court on December 31, 2020, and apart from Nicki Minaj, there were some more who were accused of stealing his song, Rich Sex. As per the copy of the complaint, names of other defendants included Universal Music Group, Cash Money Records, Minaj’s Tokyo Ninja label, Republic Records and Young Money Entertainment. It was also stated in the suit that Brinx Billions is the sole author/creator/composer/producer/writer of Rich Sex though there have been other artists who have been credited as co-writers.

The suit also stated that Jawara Headley met Nicki Minaj in or around 2007 and bonded together due to their similar interests in rap. Thereafter, it stated that Brinx allowed Nicki to listen to his own take on Rich Sex which he created for his own album which did not mean that other defendants could use or recreate it commercially. It was later mentioned in the suit that Nicki Minaj still released the work which consisted of 95-99 per cent of Brinx’s Rich Sex.

Also Read BTS' V Birthday: 10 Photos Of The Singer That Prove He Is Cute Yet Glamorous, Take A Look

Also Read Liverpool's Popular ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone' Anthem Singer Gerry Marsden Dies At 78

Brinx Billions also brought up the royalty payments for I Endorse These Strippers that were to be paid to him by Nicki Minaj. Brinx mentioned in the lawsuit how he was a part of the writing, musical composition, producing and recording teams of I Endorse These Strippers and yet he wasn’t given the full royalty payments. Headley now demands $200 Million from all the defendants while $10 Million from Nicki Minaj on four counts and after adding all the remaining ones, the amount reaches to $240 Millions from all the defendants. After this news broke on the internet, people have been awaiting Nicki Minaj's response to the same. As Nicki Minaj's baby was recently born, her fans might wait as to how she plans to react to the lawsuit.

Nicki Minaj's net worth

According to an article by Wealthy Gorilla, Nicki Minaj's net worth is estimated to be around $100 Million.

Also read Danny Masterson's Civil Stalking Case Will Go Through Church Of Scientology Arbitration?

Also Read Nicki Minaj Posts Son's Pictures For First Time, Calls 'being Mom The Most Fulfilling Job'

Image Source- Nicki Minaj and Brinx Billion Instagram

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.