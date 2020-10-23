Noah Cyrus' Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read Details About Her Career

Actor Noah Cyrus has been working in the entertainment industry for a long time and has delivered a wide range of successful TV shows and movies in her career. Besides being an actor, Noah is also a singer and a songwriter. Here is everything you need to know about Noah Cyrus' net worth.

Noah Cyrus net worth

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, Noah Cyrus’ net worth is estimated to be around 3 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth is approximately Rs 22,05,33,000 (Rs 22.05 crores). Noah is the fifth child of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, and she is the youngest sibling of Trace, Brandi, and Miley Cyrus.

More so, Noah was named as one of Times’ 30 Most influential teens in 2017. As reported by topplanetinfo.com, Noah Cyrus signed a recording deal with Maverick Records for 350k USD, which converts to Rs 2,57,39,070 (Rs 2.57 crores). She has also appeared in many talk shows like The Ellen Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Noah Cyrus recently made it to the news when she made an appearance at the 2020 CMT Music Awards because of her outfit. The actor stepped out in a sheer bodysuit with strategically placed rhinestones, thigh-high white boots, long white gloves and a white cowboy hat. In the show, Noah performed the single, This Is Us, with Jimmie Allen.

Noah Cyrus career

Noah Cyrus kickstarted her journey into the movie business when she released her debut single Make Me (Cry), which features vocals from Labrinth. Cyrus began her acting career at the age of 2 when she played the role of Gracie Hebert on the sixth episode of the much-loved television show, Doc. More so, she was also seen playing a prominent role in Hannah Montana, which is an American teen sitcom created by Michael Poryes, Rich Correll, and Barry O'Brien. The show follows the story of the life of Stewart, her best friends Lily and Oliver, her brother Jackson and his arch-enemy Rico and her father Robby.

