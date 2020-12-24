OneDirection Trends As Fans Celebrate Louis Tomlinson's Birthday On Twitter

Boy Band One Direction aka 1D is celebrating their member, Louis Tomlinson's birthday. The singer-songwriter turns 29 today and his fans stormed Twitter with birthday wishes. Louis' fans went on to trend #Onedirection, along with #HappyBirthdayLouisTomlinson with around 270k tweets.

Louis Tomlinson's Birthday

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson is celebrating his 29th birthday today. Many of the fans have been waiting for a reunion since 5 years now. While the other four members are venturing into releasing solo albums, Louis has made a space for himself in the industry. Louis Tomlinson's songs include Back To You, Miss You, Two of Us, Just Like You, Kill My Mind and many more.

He released a debut album named Walls on January 17, 2020. Earlier, he announced Louis Tomlinson World Tour where he would tour 20 different countries for five months. Due to COVID-19, he had to reschedule it to 2021. Louis' didn't want to upset his fans, hence he announced a live online concert which sold around 160k tickets making it the most live-streamed concert for a male solo artist of the year and the third overall.

#One Direction and #HappyBirthdayLouisTomlinson trend on Twitter

With this huge fan following and craze for the artist, his fans took to Twitter to express their love for him and also wish him. They went on to share his throwback videos and other pictures while celebrating his birthday. Check out some tweets:

How could we not post a throwback of such a special moment - Louis’ reaction to seeing a billboard of himself in Times Square. Name anything cuter, we’ll wait. 🥺#HappyBirthdayLouisTomlinson @Louis_Tomlinson pic.twitter.com/V5lbPRXwvD — Team Louis News (@TeamLouisNews) December 24, 2020

how it's how it's going

started



you're a beautiful and genuine person, so precious to this world. take care of yourself and remember that I will love you unconditionally 💙@Louis_Tomlinson #HappyBirthdayLouisTomlinson pic.twitter.com/zsVeXNUHOc — Lu; she/her (@just__s0me0ne_) December 24, 2020

#HappyBirthdayLouisTomlinson have the best day ever and keep being you. We love you so much. Dont ever let the world break you. Keep strong and keep healthy. Have the most wonderful day king. Happy 29 @Louis_Tomlinson 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/TDtNjS84Pa — Chilly (@Chilly62523960) December 24, 2020

Fans also went on to add #OneDirection to their tweets and made it trend on the same day as Louis' birthday. Earlier there was an online poll by MTV vote for best Boy-Band 2020. 1D lost the first place to K-pop band, BTS. Netizens still want the band to have a reunion and work together again. Check out the voting tweet:

One Direction Members

One Direction was formed in the early 2010s on X-Factor. The band consists of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan. While they entered the show as solo performers, they were later on asked to come together as a band. The five members were in the age group of 16-18, hence gaining popularity within no time. They fell apart in 2015 when Zayn Malik decided to quit and explore his options of solo performances.

