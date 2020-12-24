Zayn Malik Shows Off His Own Animated Version Of A Harry Potter Character; Check Out

Zayn Malik recently showcased an animated version of himself from the new adventure Harry Potter game to fans on Instagram. The singer also talked a bit about working with the developers of the app and the making of the animated character with Billboard and added that it was quite 'fun'. Take a look at the animated version of the singer and read more about the game:

Also Read | Zayn Malik's father refuses to attend daughter Waliyha's wedding; Here's why

Zayn Malik in Harry Potter game

Also Read | Zayn Malik shares photo of concert stage, fans hyperventilate about possible comeback

In the post, fans can spot an animated version of Zayn dressed in the Hogwarts school uniform. His iconic hair and cuts in eyebrows are also seen in the picture. Zayn asked his fans if the animated avatar of the singer actually looked like him. He further added - 'What do you think? Looks like me?'.

Also Read | Zayn Malik's sister's wedding halted by police for flouting COVID-19 regulations

Many fans liked the post and mentioned that the avatar looked exactly like the singer. Other fans mentioned that they couldn't wait to play the game. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Zayn Malik's Instagram

Also Read | Zayn Malik goes missing at sister’s wedding, sparks rumours of a conflict

In his interview with Billboard, Zayn added that he 'really enjoyed working with the Zynga team' and also liked coming up with 'new elements to the avatar creator'. He then added that he felt like seeing an animated version of himself in a game made it 'way more fun'. Talking about his new avatar, he explained that 'new customisations are coming soon' on the app and players will feel more connected to the game when they see the characters in the app look like themselves in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.

In terms of his recent work, the singer performed a cover version of "A Whole New World" (2019) with Zhavia Ward for the soundtrack to the film Aladdin. A Spanish version of the song was also released. Just two months ago, Zayn released a new music video called 'Better'. The music video is directed by Ryan Hope and produced by Nathaniel Greene. It has already received more than 2 million views on YouTube and fans have responded quite positively to the music video. Take a look:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.