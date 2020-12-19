Recap 2020: Taylor Swift To Harry Styles, Top 10 Global Artists Who Made 2020 Better

The year 2020 had its own ups and downs and people spent most of their time indoors. This was the opportunity for the artists to release albums and surprise their fans. Apart from Bollywood singers, there were quite a few global artists who took over the year. From the K-Pop band BTS to Taylor Swift, here are the top international singers of 2020. The artists have been ranked on the basis of awards, nominations and popularity.

Top Singers of 2020 (Global)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift took over the year and also won the title of AMAs - Artist of the Year. In the first half of the year, she released the album, Folklore. The 'Swifties' were not over appreciating this album and Taylor decided to drop another album, Evermore in December 2020. Taylor's song "Cardigan" won AMAs - Best Music Video and has been nominated for Grammy's Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance whereas her album Folklore is in the list of Album of the Year.

BTS

K-Pop Band, BTS has emerged as the official winner of the year 2020. With their back to back song releases and their new album BE, they have bagged AMAs- Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock and MTV VMAs- Best Pop. BTS' songs "Dynamite" received around 699 million views and "Life Goes On" has 198 million views on YouTube. The band is nominated for Grammys under the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Billie Eilish

Young singer Billie Eilish released 4 songs this year named, "Everything I wanted", "My Future", "No Time To Die" and "Therefore I am." She won Billboards - Top New Artist and Top Female Artist. On the other hand, she is nominated for Grammy's under the title of Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga took home VMAs- Artist of the Year and a special MTV Tricon Award. Apart from this, she won the Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Choreography. She even released her album, Chromatica, which has been nominated for Grammy's Best Pop Vocal Album. Her collaboration with Ariana Grande, "Rain on me" is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Post Malone

Post Malone took home 9 Billboards trophy and was nominated in AMAs. His song "Circles" has been nominated for Grammy's Record of the Year and Song of the Year. His album Hollywood's Bleeding as Album of the Year.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles become the most influential artist in fashion this year. Apart from this, he has been nominated for three different categories in Grammys for the first time. He has been nominated for Best Music Video for 'Adore You', Pop Vocal Album for 'Fine Line' and Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar'.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa released her album Future Nostalgia in the first half of the year. She also bagged AMAs - Favorite Song- Pop/Rock for her song "Don't Start Now." The same song has been nominated for Grammys under Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Her album has been nominated for Grammys under Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber released his album Changes in the first part of the year which has been nominated for Grammy's Best Pop Album. With this, his song "Yummy" received a lot of appreciation from his fans. On the other hand, his song "Yummy" is nominated for Grammys under the category of Best Solo Pop Performance. Earlier this year, he won Male Artist of the year on E! People's Choice Awards.

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B broke all records when she released her song with collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The song "WAP", went on to win Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at the AMAs. Cardi B is the only artist who has won twice in the same category.

The Weeknd

Although The Weeknd didn't bag many awards this year, his song “Blinding Lights” won VMAs - Video of the Year. He even bagged American Music Award for Favorite Album Soul/R&B for his album After Hours. His celebrity friends did support him after he was not nominated for Grammys.

