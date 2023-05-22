Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Album With Cryptic Message, Is It Sour 2?

Olivia Rodrigo, the talented young singer-songwriter, has hinted at the arrival of new music. This marks a significant development in her career. The breakout star, who gained immense fame two years ago with her debut album Sour, took to Instagram to express her gratitude to fans and tease the imminent release of new material.

In a post featuring a series of pictures and video showcasing herself and her team working and having fun, Rodrigo captioned, “oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today. No words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life. the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise 💓."

In addition to her Instagram post, Olivia also sent an email newsletter to her fans, including a handwritten note commemorating the two-year anniversary of Sour. However, the note contained a hidden message that caught the attention of eagle-eyed followers. Rodrigo purposefully capitalised OR and bolded the number 2, leading many to believe that she is teasing her highly anticipated second album.

📬 | Olivia via her newsletter! pic.twitter.com/5x2JHLUncB — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) May 21, 2023

This isn’t the first time Olivia has hinted at her new music. In January, she gave fans a glimpse into her music-making process by sharing a short clip of herself in the studio with music producer Dan Nigro accompanied by the caption, “Working on so many new songs I'm excited to show you. Thank you for everything."

NEW MUSIC SOON EVERYONE UP pic.twitter.com/0oleIgRGfh — olivia rodrigo loops (@rodrigoloop) January 9, 2023

Sour, Rodrigo’s debut album, was met with critical acclaim and propelled her to stardom. The album’s multiple hit singles, including Driver License, Good 4 u, and Deja Vu, became viral sensations on social media and earned Olivia Rodrigo her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

With a second album now clearly on the horizon, fans and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating Olivia Rodrigo’s next move. After achieving success with her first album, it will be exciting to see where she takes her music next.