Met Gala 2023: Olivia Rodrigo, Kristen Stewart, Celebs Slay In Black-and-white

Several celebrities including Olivia Rodrigo, Kristen Stewart, Conan Gray, and Serena Williams, among others attended the Met Gala in black-and-white outfit.

Met Gala 2023
Image: @wme/Instagram

Kristen Stewart showed up at the 2023 Met Gala in a black and white suit. She wore a cropped Chanel blazer with a three-pronged black tie and opted for a no makeup look.

Met Gala 2023
Image: @thewallgrouyp/Instagram

Conan Lee Gray graced the Met Gala red carpet in an embellished two-toned suit encrusted with crystals and pearls. He complemented his look with a perm.

Met Gala 2023
Image: @wme/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn at the Met Gala. The singer's black-and-white ensemble had florals around the bust. Her outfit looked like it was made out of strings.

Met Gala 2023
Image: @metmuseum/Twitter

Michelle Yeoh stunned in a black-and-white gown that featured flared sleeves and a long trail. She accessorised her ensemble with statement jewellery.

Met Gala 2023
Image: AP

Janelle Monae sported a two-piece black-and-white dress at the Met Gala. The singer carried a hoop skirt covered with an oversized blazer. 

Met Gala 2023
Image: AP

Jeremy Pope made a grand entrance at the Met Gala. He opted for a giant white cape with Karl Lagerfeld's face imprinted on it.

Met Gala 2023
Image: AP

Serena Williams dazzled in a black-and-white bejeweled outfit at the Met Gala. She also flaunted her baby bump and announced her second pregnancy.

Met Gala 2023
Image: AP

Phillipa Soo wore a polka-dot flared dress that featured a sweetheart neckline. She paired her strapless dress with minimal pieces of jewellery.

Met Gala 2023
Image: Valentino/Instagram

Florence Pugh wore a Valentino gown at the Met Gala 2023. The actress opted for a flowing white dress with a bow and an extravagant headgear.

Met Gala 2023
Image: @metmuseum/Twitter

Cardi B opted for two different looks at the Met Gala red carpet. The rapper posed in a black-and-white collared ball gown with a black tie.

