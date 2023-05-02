Met Gala 2023: Olivia Rodrigo, Kristen Stewart, Celebs Slay In Black-and-white

Quick links:
Kristen Stewart showed up at the 2023 Met Gala in a black and white suit. She wore a cropped Chanel blazer with a three-pronged black tie and opted for a no makeup look.
Conan Lee Gray graced the Met Gala red carpet in an embellished two-toned suit encrusted with crystals and pearls. He complemented his look with a perm.
Olivia Rodrigo channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn at the Met Gala. The singer's black-and-white ensemble had florals around the bust. Her outfit looked like it was made out of strings.
Michelle Yeoh stunned in a black-and-white gown that featured flared sleeves and a long trail. She accessorised her ensemble with statement jewellery.
Janelle Monae sported a two-piece black-and-white dress at the Met Gala. The singer carried a hoop skirt covered with an oversized blazer.
Jeremy Pope made a grand entrance at the Met Gala. He opted for a giant white cape with Karl Lagerfeld's face imprinted on it.
Serena Williams dazzled in a black-and-white bejeweled outfit at the Met Gala. She also flaunted her baby bump and announced her second pregnancy.
Phillipa Soo wore a polka-dot flared dress that featured a sweetheart neckline. She paired her strapless dress with minimal pieces of jewellery.
Florence Pugh wore a Valentino gown at the Met Gala 2023. The actress opted for a flowing white dress with a bow and an extravagant headgear.