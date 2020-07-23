One Direction's 10th Anniversary Online Concert Sparks A 'reunion Wish' Swathe On Twitter

As the former group One Direction would have celebrated its 10th anniversary, fans, on the internet, began reminiscing some of their favourite albums by the band. Within hours, a Twitter user organised an online concert scheduled to stream live on Thursday on Mixlr called ‘One Direction at Home’. The title is a pun on the current ‘stay at home’ situation put in place by many countries in an effort to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans want a reunion

The online concert, in no time, gained immense popularity as nearly 1.2 million fans crashed the site post the announcement. However, it also sparked rumours of a possible reunion of One Direction, as fans wished for the same on their social media handles. Take a look at how fans reacted:

I’m tired. Tired of clowning and freaking out about crumbs thrown our way every now and then. If we do not get a proper one direction reunion or content, I AM RIOTTINGGG! @onedirection y’all playing too much honestly#OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/7kE2LqGvEx — 𝒴𝑜𝓊’𝓇𝑒 𝓈𝑜 𝑔𝑜𝓁𝒹𝑒𝓃✨ (@zarryskies1) July 16, 2020

6 days for One Direction’s reunion, i’m seriously not okay rn.

Praying to get more than a website.#onedirectionreunion2020 pic.twitter.com/EIHx2wRYJB — 𝑎𝑙𝑏𝑎♡ (@arisdirectioner) July 17, 2020

so, i’m not sleeping tonight just in case one direction thinks that they’re funny and say “were gna do everything when everyone’s asleep☺️” smh. #onedirectionreunion2020 #DIRECTIONERSBREAKTHEINTERNET pic.twitter.com/36gRjK992Y — amanda (@amandapanii) July 23, 2020

All about One Direction

Considered as one of the most dominant forces to have influenced the western music culture in the recent past, British Boy Band One Direction has delivered a wide range of successful albums during the course of their collective brief career. Comprising of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinsonformer, the group together have delivered five albums namely, Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made in the A.M., which have topped charts in most major markets, generating many hit singles. If the reports are to be believed, the group has won nearly 200 awards including seven Brit Awards. However, Zayn Malik separated from the group in 2015.

