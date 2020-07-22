One Direction Throwback From 'Best Song Ever' Set Gets Fans Nostalgic; See Pic

The British-Irish band One Direction is gearing up for their 10th anniversary. Ahead of the band’s anniversary, film director, and Late Late Show Executive producer Ben Winston shared a BTS picture from the band’s music video, Best Song Ever. These throwback pictures brought a wave of nostalgia among fans and band members as well.

1D’s ‘Best Song Ever’ throwback goes viral ahead of 10th anniversary

British-Irish Boyband One Direction is considered to be one of the most successful boybands in the world. The band was formed on the singing reality show The X-Factor UK and then went on to sign a record deal with Simon Cowell’s Syco Records. Since 2010, the band went on to deliver five consecutive albums and three world tours.

Now, the band will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on July 23rd, 2020. Ahead of this anniversary, film director Ben Winston posted a major throwback from the sets of One Direction’s music video for Best Song Ever. This throwback led One Direction fans also known as Directioners enjoy the wave of nostalgia.

While talking about this picture, Ben Winston wrote, “7 years ago today we shot Best Song Ever video in a synagogue in Miami. The best of times. Pics by the great Cal Aurand X”. Many fans expressed their views on this picture and said that they miss them together ahead of the band's 10th anniversary. Take a look at Ben Winston’s post here and also some of the comments.

Image source: Instagram screenshot

Apart from the fans, One Direction band members Niall Horan and Liam Payne also commented on the pictures. Niall Horan wrote, “A long couple of days for myself and Louis”, whereas Liam Payne added an extra dose of nostalgia by repeating his lines as Leeroy from the video. Liam wrote, “Stay with me cuz I’m quite quick and Ben you stay right there because you are perrrrrfect”. Take a look at Liam Payne and Niall Horan’s comments here.

Image source: Instagram screenshot

Moving on, as mentioned earlier, One Direction is celebrating their 10th anniversary on July 23, 2020. Ahead of this anniversary fans have already started trending the #10YearsOfOneDirection. This hashtag has started trending worldwide a day before the actual anniversary. Through this hashtag, fans are sharing their fond memories with the band and also thanking them for their inspirational journey.

