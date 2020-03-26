OneRepublic Releases New Track That Was Written & Recorded In Quarantine; Watch

American pop band OneRepublic recently released a new song Better Days. The interesting fact about the song is that it is written and recorded while the whole group is in quarantine. The group OneRepublic and its label, Interscope Records will donate a portion of the proceeds that will be collected by the streaming of the song through September 2020. It will benefit MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund. The relief fund aims to help the Coronavirus affected people of the music industry.

The frontman of OneRepublic --- Ryan Tedder --- has written the song. He recently opened up about the song in a media interaction. He said that they were in the final week of their fifth album deadline when World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic.

Talking about the deadly Coronavirus, he said that a few people from the group unknowingly got exposed to somebody with COVID-19 in London and because of that they ended up in quarantine in L.A. at their studio for two weeks.

Talking about the songs, Ryan said that they had only two songs left to finish and Better Days were one of them. Talking about Better Days, he said that they write about real experiences and events that happen to them and this is what happens when you write a song during a crisis. He referred to Better Days.

According to a media report, the song is expected to appear on the group’s next album titled Human. They made the announcement of the song on Twitter.

Our new song “Better Days” will be out tomorrow. You’ve all been a part of our lives this past week while we were writing this song, and we want you to be a part of the music video. Download the Cinebody app to join the project: https://t.co/EbfNYnrDmU pic.twitter.com/aCYRjD5Gw0 — ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) March 24, 2020

