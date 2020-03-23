Coronavirus Quarantine Might Leave You Bored But Not With These Good Reads At Hand

With much time to kill during the unprecedented coronavirus scare, read the following books which will either take you through the truth or make you swoon over an anecdote. These books will keep you on the edge of your seats during coronavirus quarantine. Check out the list of some of the must-reads by Indian authors.

The Argumentative Indian by Amartya Sen

The Argumentative Indian is a series of discussions and debates on Inda’s journey to its liberal dominance. The book by Amartya Sen identifies the key moments in Indian history that led to the intellectual identity of the sub-continent. The book is worth the read during coronavirus quarantine time.

The Urcontinent by Kunju

Prince Thoma, the protagonist will take you through the valence and vigour of people on his side. The people who took saving mother earth as a mission. Set in the scenic water Kingdom of Ur, where the mighty reside, only to be taken down by corrupted mongers, this story by Indian author Kunju will make you understand what your ancestors did to save the land you dwell on.

Wings of Fire by APJ Abdul Kalam and Arun Tiwari

The book might just be the read that you need to generate the silver lining you are wishing for right now. An autobiography of the former president of India late APJ Abdul Kalam will tell you the hardship that is that only overcome due to the light at the end of the tunnel. Wings of Fire will keep you motivated to do things that you are meant to do.

Truly, Madly, Deeply by Faraaz Kazi

The memory of a broken heart, this novel is reminiscing about the bitter love everyone once experienced in their life. During coronavirus quarantine, read this one to call back to the old love that left, the love that was left unfinished, or the unrequited ones. Truly, Madly, Deeply is the perfect book by Indian author Faraaz Kazi, a good read during coronavirus quarantine.

Capitalism: A Ghost Story by Arundhati Roy

Know the real layers of what makes a high rise stand, a daunting story, the ghosts of which we all are. Arundhati Roy’s Capitalism will haunt you with reality and mirror situations. In the book, Arundhati Roy talks about everything that is wrong with capitalism. This book by Indian author Arundhati Roy is a must-read during coronavirus quarantine time.

