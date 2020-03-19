John Legend, Ankur Tewari And Other Artists Who Played Live From Home Amid Quarantine

Most people around the world have been sitting at home as an attempt to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Amidst this self-quarantine measure, a number of musicians have been doing live shows from their homes for their fans. Here is a look at some of the artists who decided to entertain the people through live streams.

Actors who did live streams for their fans

1. Ankur Tewari

Ankur Tewari has been one of the many artists to play for their fans amidst the social distancing that is happening all around the world. He asked his fans to share a playlist according to which he can play for the fans through live stream. He got quite a few good music recommendations which helped him entertain his fans. He was also of the opinion that music heals in such situations.

So I played a set on Instagram live today. I had asked my listeners to pay me in ‘playlists’. So many of you shared such amazing music. I’m sharing some of the playlists with you to make your social distancing better. Thank you everyone. Music heals. #MohobbatZindabad — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) March 18, 2020

2. Coldplay

Chris Martins recently did a live stream for his fans where he performed a little session for them. In the video, he said he could do it together with the band members as they were shattered around the world. He took up requests from his followers and did a gig right away. He performed with a piano and a guitar and did songs like Sky Full Of Stars. He also spoke about how things are strange as nobody is getting out. Have a look at his live stream session here.

3. John Legend

John Legend also decided to opt for self-distancing in the most entertaining way possible. He was of the opinion that self-distancing is necessary but it need not be boring. He performed the session along with his wife and used a piano for it. He also gave out little information about the songs that he was playing. He sang a number of renowned songs along with his super hit number, Good Morning. Have a look at John Legend’s live stream here.

4. Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth was another one of the famous artists to perform for his followers amidst the self-distancing situation. He performed a live session which lasted for around thirty minutes. He sang the song See You Again, amongst others. He also took suggestions from his followers to create a proper playlist. Have a look at his session here.

Read Google To Discontinue With John Legend’s Voice On Google Assistant; Read

Read John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Enjoy A Beach Day Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In California

5. Pink

Pink put up a video of herself playing the piano while she was singing a few songs. She spoke in the video how she is actually learning the instrument now. The video was uploaded by her with the caption that said that this a free concert from her heart to her followers. Have a look at the video here.

Read Chris Martin Holds Mini-concert For Fans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, John Legend To Join Next

Read Top TV Shows Starring Chrissy Teigen And John Legend You Must Check Out

Image Courtesy: Ankur Tewari and John Legend Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.