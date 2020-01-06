Renowned Poet, Lyricist Gulzar Opens Up About Writing A Song For Chhapaak

Meghna’s father Gulzar, is considered to be one of the best lyricists in Bollywood. He has written songs like Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya, Jai Ho, and Chaiyya Chaiyya. These tracks have been some of the most loved songs of Bollywood. Gulzar recently wrote the title track for the upcoming movie on acid attack survivors, Chhapaak.

The title track has been loved by fans. Meghna Gulzar’s father spoke to a leading daily about this thought process while writing the lyrics of the title track for Chhapaak. Here is what Gulzar Saab had to say his inspiration was.

Gulzar Saab on writing a song for Chhapaak:

Gulzar Saab expressed that when his daughter Meghna Gulzar spoke to him about the film, all he had in mind was how big a responsibility it is when it comes to writing for such social evils. He added that the survivors have faced a lot of things as their ambitions were crushed as they lost the way they look.

Gulzar also expressed that the survivors don’t need pity from society. He added that when he started writing the song, he was sure that the girls had a strong message to give to the world. His thoughts were that he knew that the girl's faces had been ruined but not their dreams and their identity

We will be seeing Deepika Padukone as the protagonist in the movie Chhapaak. While speaking to PTI, Deepika said that “It has been [her] toughest and most emotionally taxing project till date”. The movie will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal.

The movie will showcase the investigation of the attack to the proceedings of the court and the medical treatment that Laxmi has to go through. The movie will be releasing on January 10, 2020

