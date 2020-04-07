'Pen Pineapple Apple Pen' singer back with new song, but with COVID message now, watch

One doesn’t need too many words, meaningful lyrics or a group of musicians to go viral and be famous sometimes. While in India, some like Dhinchak Pooja have become known faces, Pikataro was one such artist who became famous abroad with the Pen Pineapple Apple Pen song. The Japanese artist is back with a new song and is doing what made him famous last time.

However, the random lyrics of ‘I have a pen, I have an apple, ah, Apple pen’ and ‘I have a pen, I have pineapple, Pineapple pen’ and ‘Pen Pie Pineapple Apple Pen’, have been replaced by an important message amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pikotaro, whose real name is Daimaou Kosaka, is dressed in the same way as his 2016 music video, in animal print loose shirt, trousers and a shawl and not much has changed in the appearance too, be it his hairstyle, moustache or glasses.

However, instead of pen, apple and pineapple, he is singing about a hand and soap. With the importance of handwashing to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, he is just urging people to wash hands. The singer also shares how having two clean hands, can help people ‘pray for people and peace’ and that ‘we will win.’

Watch the video:

He also wrote a message to his followers, “From PIKOTARO to the whole world… I made this in a hurry for Smile and Safe hands! Wash it! Smile ! Protect it! Come on, people, let's Wash! Wash! Wash!”

Netizens were impressed too. One wrote, “Wow, I see his genuine kindness through his humour. He is real a treasure of mankind. If you see his hand movements, he is actually showing you the proper way to wash hands.”

While the earlier video has fetched 319 million views till now, the new one has already managed to garner 2.8 million views in three days.

