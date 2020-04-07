'Family': Big B, Rajinikanth, Ranbir-Alia, others in one home, convey important message

The celebrities of the film industry have been supporting wholeheartedly in the fight against COVID-19. Not just they are donating significant sums to the various relief funds, they are also utilising their reach to convey important information about the deadly pandemic. And in a rare instance, the stars from the various film industries came together not just in one video, but also under one roof.

No, not literally, but that’s what appeared through their short film ‘Family.’ Amitabh Bachchan is looking for his glasses at home and is frustrated about none of his family members listening to him. Somehow, Diljit Dosanjh, who represents the Punjabi industry, listens and tries to help Big B. He goes to the sleeping Ranbir Kapoor, who is irritated but also joins in the ‘mission’ after Sonalee Kulkarni asks them to do so in Marathi.

The Jagga Jasoos star seems to be lucky as he enters a room of the two superstars of the country, Mammootty and Rajinikanth, and while their conversation in Malayalam and Tamil is confusing for Ranbir, the 'Thalaiva' offers his glasses in trademark style to give to Big B.

Diljit Dosanjh then visits another superstar, Chiranjeevi, whose Telugu while shaving leaving Diljit baffled. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar also can’t help in the situation.

Diljit then goes to his Udta Punjab co-star Alia Bhatt, who is doing yoga and amid reports of her and Ranbir living together in lockdown, gives it to her beau. His ‘bhabhi’ Priyanka Chopra takes it from him before Big B finally gets his sunglasses.

When PeeCee asks why he needed the sunglasses, the Shahenshah star shares how he wanted it but he didn’t need it anymore since he can’t go out of his home due to the lockdown. Bachchan then shared how no one went out of their homes to make the short film, and yet they were able to convey the message of staying at home. Big B also adds that all the film industries have come together and come up with a fund to help the daily wage workers affected due to the lockdown.

Watch the video here

Earlier, some of the stars of this video had also featured in a video to explain the precautions related to COVID-19.

Previously, numerous film stars have pledged contributions to the PM-CARES relief fund. Some others have also promised to donate to the various state relief funds. Several film stars have also promised to help the daily workers of the film industry.

