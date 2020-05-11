Pink Opens Up About The Challenges She Faced While Battling COVID With Her 3-yr-old Son

In March, singer Pink and her three-year-old son Jameson had tested positive for COVID-19 and have since recovered. The artist talked about how challenging it was for her, physically as well as emotionally. Read to know more.

Pink on battling coronavirus with her son

While talking to an international daily, Pink talked about her experience of battling with Coronavirus. She said that Mother's Day is this weekend and she has been reflecting on the wonderful, yet challenging gift of time that life in COVID-19 quarantine has meant for her and her children. She stated that to be a mom, a teacher, a cook, a confidant, and a bad*** dream chaser all at once is no small feat. Mamas everywhere, you are doing amazing. The artist said that the parents are currently “defining a new normal” for their children. She stated that “the virus knows no boundaries” and parts of the world might be just beginning to feel its effects.

Pink disclosed that in early April she and her son fought the coronavirus and reflected her own experience. She said that battling COVID-19 along with her three-year-old son was “the most physically and emotionally challenging experience” she has gone through as a mother. She mentioned that weeks after receiving their test results, her son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.

Pink added that their story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day. Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing.

Pink shared a post in which she mentioned that testing should be widely accessible. She stated that the illness is serious and real and is affecting young, old, healthy, unhealthy, rich and poor. The artist donated $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honour of her mother, who worked there for 18 years. In addition, she donated $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Pink married professional motocross racer, Carey Hart in 2006. She gave birth to their first child in 2011, a girl named Willow Sage. In 2016, they became parents for the second with a son named Jameson Moon.

