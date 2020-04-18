Pink Floyd Announces A YouTube Concert Series In Line With Their Twitter Series

Pink Floyd fans have great news awaiting them. The band has decided to stream their concerts every Friday from April 17. The streaming will be in line with their usual #PinkFloydFriday Twitter series, where they had been releasing a different music video at 5 PM UK time (12 pm EST) every seven days. The band started with their 1995 concert film PULSE's 90-minute TV version.

Pink Floyd announces a YouTube concert series

Played at London Earls Court, Pink Floyd's songs set featured 22 songs as a part of their The Division Bell Tour. Followed by this, three more concerts will be streamed as a part of the YouTube Film Festival. The other three concerts are their Live At Pompeii and the 1970 KQED broadcast, An Hour With Pink Floyd, and the DVD version of David Gilmour Live At Pompeii will be available on the last Friday.

Pink Floyd shared the news on their social media. The band posted a short clip of their concert and added a long caption to it. The band mentioned in the caption that they have been running #PinkFloydFriday for a couple of years and announced that for the next four weeks, a full concert performance will be available on YouTube. The added that the four concerts will be available throughout the Film Festival and that they will remind the fans as they go live.

Pink Floyd previously promised their fans that they will keep their posts as normal as possible amid the Coronavirus lockdown. In a previous post, the band wished their fans the best and hoped that everyone's family is staying safe and well in the difficult times. They added that they hope to give the fans some interesting and diverting images, music and videos to help them all get through the pandemic.

