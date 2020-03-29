The Debate
Polish Composer Krzysztof Penderecki Dies At 86 After 'long Illness'

Music

Polish Ministry of Culture said in that one of world's most iconic composers Krzysztof Penderecki died of “long, serious illness” at the age of 86 on March 29.

Polish

One of the world’s most iconic composers, Poland’s Krzysztof Penderecki has died on March 29 at the age of 86. Polish Ministry of Culture said in a tweet that Penderecki died of “long and serious illness”. He was widely applauded for his film scores including for William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and David Lynch’s Wild at Heart, and also for his Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima and the largely atonal St Luke's Passion. The four-time Grammy award winner received his most recent honour in 2016 for best choral performance. 

The Vice President of Poland’s Council of Ministers, Piotr Glinski called it “Polish culture’s great and irreparable loss” and hailed the composer for his music being loved from people in the United States to Japan. While offering his condolences to Penderecki’s family and friends, Glinski said the Polish music artists drew on the rich heritage of the country’s culture and gave a universal dimension to the same.

‘Truly great composers’

Soon after the news was announced by Polish media, tributes pour in from the world and many people took on Twitter to bid ‘farewell’ to one of the “truly great composers”. 

Image source: Twitter/BcDotim

 

 

First Published:
